Kazakhstan: wheat quality significantly worsened - Deputy Minister
During 5 recent years, Kazakhstan faced a significant decline in the qualitative parameters of wheat, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Kairat Aituganov on February 15.
According to him, several factors caused worsening of the grain quality: the weather and climatic conditions (high humid environment), soil exhaustion processes, and the growth of the number of plant diseases.
As a reminder, during 5 recent years the planted areas under wheat in Kazakhstan reduced by more than 2 mln ha. Agrarians preferred planting oilseeds and pulses throughout the released areas.
