Harvest

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 369

In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to produce 17 mln tonnes of wheat - experts

In the current MY, wheat production in Kazakhstan will reach 17 mln tonnes, reported the International Grains Council (IGC) on February 16.

In particular, the beginning stocks of wheat in the country are estimated at 2.5 mln tonnes, up 0.1 mln tonnes only compared with the previous season.

Also, the total supply will reach 19.6 mln tonnes, as opposed to 15.1 mln tonnes in 2015/16 MY.

In addition, the export potential of wheat in 2016/17 MY reaches 8.9 mln tonnes, against 7.3 mln tonnes supplied on foreign markets in the previous season.

And the ending stocks of wheat will reach 3.7 mln tonnes (down 1.2 mln tonnes compared with the season-2015/16).

