In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to produce 17 mln tonnes of wheat - experts
In the current MY, wheat production in Kazakhstan will reach 17 mln tonnes, reported the International Grains Council (IGC) on February 16.
In particular, the beginning stocks of wheat in the country are estimated at 2.5 mln tonnes, up 0.1 mln tonnes only compared with the previous season.
Also, the total supply will reach 19.6 mln tonnes, as opposed to 15.1 mln tonnes in 2015/16 MY.
In addition, the export potential of wheat in 2016/17 MY reaches 8.9 mln tonnes, against 7.3 mln tonnes supplied on foreign markets in the previous season.
And the ending stocks of wheat will reach 3.7 mln tonnes (down 1.2 mln tonnes compared with the season-2015/16).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: wheat quality significantly worsened - Deputy Minister
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to increase wheat flour production - APK-Inform
February 15, 15:00
-
APK-Inform reduced its estimations of wheat harvest in Kazakhstan
February 14, 12:15
-
Kazakhstan to become the leading global exporter of lentils
February 9, 15:30
-
Kazakhstan to reduce the planted areas under grains by over 2 mln ha
February 9, 13:50