Harvest

Yesterday, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 485

In 2016, Ukraine increased sunflower seed production - Ukroliyaprom

In 2016, Ukrainian agrarians harvested record volumes of sunflower seed - 13.6 mln tonnes, an increase of 21.7% compared with 2015, declared the press-service of the association Ukroliyaprom on February 16.

According to the announcement, the general production volumes of all oilseed crops exceeded 19 mln tonnes. In particular, agrarians harvested 4.28 mln tonnes of soybeans and 1.1 mln tonnes of rapeseed.

In 2016, the production of sunflower oil increased by 18.7%, and its exports - up 23%. The production of refined sunflower oil increased by 5%.

Despite the global financial and economic crisis, devaluation of UAH, and limited credit resources, Ukraine managed to keep the leading position in production and exports of sunflower oil on the global market, reported the press-service.

At the same time, Ukroliyaprom is concerned about reduction in the production of soybean and rapeseed oils by 36%, due to the large-scale exports of rapeseed and soybean raw material, which does not have any export duties.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment