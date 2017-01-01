Harvest

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture expects for stable grain production volumes in 2017 – A.Tkachev

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia does not expect for reduction of the general grain production in 2017 compared with last year, when the figures reached 119.1 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev on February 17.

According to him, it is too early to give a forecast for the harvest in 2017. First of all, adverse weather conditions can influence at the harvest formation. Agrarians should provide spring field works, as well as harvesting works, under favorable weather conditions in optimum agronomic terms. To date, there are no reasons to reduce the forecast of grain harvest in 2017, the Minister said.

Also, A.Tkachev noted that the agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of agricultural crops were quite satisfactory. Winter crops throughout the areas of 16.7 mln ha, or 96%, were in good and satisfactory condition.

