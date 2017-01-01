Harvest

Yesterday, 10:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 1012

Crimea to increase production of milling wheat

In the following two years, the Crimea plans to increase the production of 2- and 3-grade wheat, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Crimea, Andrei Ryumshin on February 21.

According to him, last year the region produced good grain harvest, however mainly 4- and 5-grade wheat dominated in the harvest structure, but to date the reporting grain grades are not in demand on the market.

Therefore, the Crimea will develop further production of 2- and 3-grade wheat, required on the global market. Also, domestic producers of bakery products need high-quality grains. All Crimean agrarians need to realize all required agricultural works to receive good wheat harvest, said the Minister.

