Harvest

In 2017, Belarus to increase the harvest volumes of rapeseed

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, the planted areas of winter rapeseed for the harvest-2017 increased to 352.5 thsd ha, against 316 thsd ha in the previous year (including losses in the winter period at the level of nearly 25%).

According the Center of Hydrometeorology, Radioactive Contamination Control and Environmental Monitoring (Gidromet), in the first half of winter agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of rapeseed were quite satisfactory. Only in Vitebsk and Gomel oblasts the rapeseed areas, which were in partially poor condition before beginning of the dormancy period, became significantly thinned out.

Thus, in case of further favorable weather conditions in February and the spring, the general rapeseed harvest in Belarus can exceed the last year figures.

You can receive more detailed information about the current conditions of rapeseed market in Belarus from the topic "Results of the first half of 2016/17 MY for Belarusian rapeseed market" in the weekly issue Agrimarket Weekly #8 dd. February 27, 2017.

