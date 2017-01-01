Russia: current rice deficit totals nearly 80 thsd tonnes - Southern rice union
According to monitoring figures of 48 rice-growing farms and processing enterprises of Krasnodar Krai, the main rice production region in the Russian Federation, the general ending stocks of paddy rice in February 2017 totaled 379.5 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 46.6 thsd tonnes (down 11%) compared with the same period last year (426.1 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the stocks continue declining - in January 2017 the figures totaled 477.3 thsd tonnes, against 494.1 thsd tonnes last year, declared the press-service of the non-profit partnership Southern rice union on February 22.
Also, grain processors stressed lower qualitative indices of rice in comparison with the harvest-2015, which somewhat reduced groats production volumes.
At the same time, the annual demand of Russian domestic market in rice totals 580-620 thsd tonnes, i.e. at least 45 thsd tonnes per month.
Taking into account the current situation, the domestic market will face the deficit of nearly 80 thsd tonnes until coming of new crop rice on the market. Of course, the import inflows will cover the deficit, which will also increase the prices on the domestic market, said the Executive Director of Southern rice union, Mikhail Radchenko.
