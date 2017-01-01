Harvest

Yesterday, 17:35 Source: APK-Inform Views: 494

In 2016, Kazakhstan increased production of plant growing industry

In 2016, Kazakhstan increased production of plant growing commodities by 7.8% (2 bln KZT), compared with the previous year, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aytuganov on March 3.

According to him, the plant growing industry increased grain harvest volumes by 2 mln tonnes, oilseeds – up 355 thsd tonnes, sugar beet – up 171 thsd tonnes.

Also, the First Deputy Minister noted that Kazakhstan reached such results, due to diversification of the structure of crop planted areas.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment