Russia: in 2016, the share of milling wheat in the grain harvest structure slightly reduced - expert

In 2016, the share of production of milling wheat in the general harvest structure of grain in Russia totaled 71%, as opposed to 75% in the previous year, declared the Director at the Federal State-Funded Institution “Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products” Yulia Koroleva.

At the same time, the expert focused on high figures of the grain harvest - in 2016 the estimated production volumes of milling wheat totaled 50.8 mln tonnes, which significantly exceeds the average annual figures (41.8 mln tonnes).

In particular, the Federal Centre specified 22.3% of wheat volumes produced in Russia as 3-grade wheat, and 49.1% - 4-grade wheat. The share of 5-grade non-milling wheat totaled 28.7%. One of the features of 2016 was the complete absence of the share of 2-grade soft wheat, explained Yu.Koroleva.

Also, she noted that Russia continues strengthening its positions on the global grain market as country-exporter. The strict public control of grain shipments for compliance with the requirements of countries-importers and state certification of quality and safety largely contributes to development of foreign trade positions.

As of February 1 of 2016/17 MY, the list of countries-importers of Russian grain crops increased to 102 items (in the season-2015/16 - 99 countries). At the same time, the TOP-10 of importers of Russian grains covers 60.1% of the general export volumes, the expert added.

