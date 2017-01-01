Russia: Krasnodar Krai started the spring crops planting campaign
Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation started the planting campaign of spring crops, declared the regional Ministry of Agriculture on March 7.
As of the reporting date, agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 12 thsd ha. Also, the region plans to plant spring crops throughout 1.85 mln ha, including 856 thsd ha of spring grains and pulses, and 803 thsd ha of industrial crops. In addition, the planted areas under sugar beet will increase by 14 thsd ha, soybeans - up 13 thsd ha, and peas for grain - up 10 thsd ha. The planted areas under forage crops will reach 157 thsd ha, informed the press-service.
