Harvest

Yesterday, 10:55

Russia: southern regions started the spring crops planting campaign

As of March 7, some regions of the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of Russia planted spring crops throughout the areas of 55.2 thsd ha, or 0.1% of the general planned areas in the country, reported the Ministry of Agriculture.

Also, the reporting regions still continued proving additional fertilization of winter crops, and as of the reporting date they realized the field works throughout 2.5 mln ha (14.6% of the planted areas).

