Harvest

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 343

Ukraine started the spring crops planting campaign

On March 9, southern regions of Ukraine started the spring field works. Agrarians already planted spring crops throughout the first 600 ha, including 500 ha of peas, 60 ha of barley and 40 ha of oats, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data from the regions, the general planted areas of agricultural crops for the harvest-2017 in all categories of agricultural enterprises will reach 26.8 mln ha, which almost meets the indices of 2016.

In particular, the planted areas under grains will total 14.4 mln ha, or 54% in the general structure of crop planted areas, which corresponds to the standard of the optimum crop rotation. In particular, Ukraine will plant spring grains throughout 7.2 mln ha, including early spring grains - 2.4 mln ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment