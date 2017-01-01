Harvest

Yesterday, 17:47 Source: APK-Inform Views: 338

Crimea: most areas under winter barley were in good condition

According to the monitoring data by APK-Inform experts, the majority of Crimean agricultural producers reported about good condition of winter barley areas in the region. At the same time, to date the grain areas reached the tillering stage, and the weather conditions provided favorable effect on development of the crops.

Also, nearly 10-15% of respondents estimated the condition of winter barley areas as unsatisfactory. According to them, the situation developed in such way due to late planting time and early frosts, which prevented the crops to enter the tillering stage. Nevertheless, early spring will contribute to favorable development of barley areas in the future.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, in 2016 the Crimea planted winter crops throughout 437.8 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment