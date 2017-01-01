Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 6.7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of May 18, Ukrainian agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.728 mln ha, or 93% of the forecast, a decrease of 90 thsd ha compared with the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the planted areas under early crops reached 2.313 mln ha (98%), including spring wheat - 171 thsd ha (97% of the forecast), spring barley - 1.562 mln ha (95%), oats - 197 thsd ha (95%). As of the reporting date, Ukraine already completed the planting campaign of peas, which areas reached 382 thsd ha (116%).
In addition, agrarians planted corn for grain throughout 4.185 mln ha (93%), buckwheat - 86 thsd ha (59%), and millet - 37 thsd ha (46%).
Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops: sunflower seed areas reached 5.048 mln ha (94%), and soybeans - 1.647 mln ha (85%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 14:20
-
Senate of Canada completed the ratification of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement - N.Mykolska
Yesterday, 12:05
-
Grain&Maritime Days 2017 closes its registration for participation
May 19, 12:40
-
Ukraine: in January-April, agricultural commodities production decreased - State Statistics Service
May 18, 10:40
-
Ukraine exported over 39 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
May 18, 10:00
-
Ukraine increased the share of agricultural products supplies in the general structure of exports - study
May 17, 18:00
-
Ukrainian traders announced preliminary prices for new crop rapeseed oil
May 17, 17:00