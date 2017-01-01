Harvest

May 19, 12:15 Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 6.7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 18, Ukrainian agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.728 mln ha, or 93% of the forecast, a decrease of 90 thsd ha compared with the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under early crops reached 2.313 mln ha (98%), including spring wheat - 171 thsd ha (97% of the forecast), spring barley - 1.562 mln ha (95%), oats - 197 thsd ha (95%). As of the reporting date, Ukraine already completed the planting campaign of peas, which areas reached 382 thsd ha (116%).

In addition, agrarians planted corn for grain throughout 4.185 mln ha (93%), buckwheat - 86 thsd ha (59%), and millet - 37 thsd ha (46%).

Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops: sunflower seed areas reached 5.048 mln ha (94%), and soybeans - 1.647 mln ha (85%).

