Russia planted spring grains throughout over 21 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 22, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 34.9 mln ha, or 66.7% of the forecast. In particular, the planted areas under spring grains totaled 21.2 mln ha (68.3%). But on the same date last year, the planted areas under spring crops totaled 35.9 mln ha, including spring grains - 21.8 mln ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

As of the reporting date, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 7.7 mln ha, or 56.6% of the forecast (in 2016 - 8.4 mln ha). Spring barley areas totaled 5.9 mln ha, or 77.3% of the forecast (in 2016 - 6.4 mln ha). Corn for grain areas totaled 2.5 mln ha, or 83.2% (in 2016 - 2.4 mln ha), and rice - 138 thsd ha, or 65.3% (in 2016 - 147.2 thsd ha).

Also, agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout 5.6 mln ha, or 78.6% (last year - 5.4 mln ha), spring rapeseed - 622.6 thsd ha, or 70.8% (in 2016 - 642.1 thsd ha), and soybeans - 1.3 mln ha, or 59.5% (in 2016 - 943.6 thsd ha).

