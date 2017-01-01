Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

Kyrgyzstan delayed the spring crop planting campaign by 20 days

Kyrgyzstan delayed the spring crop planting campaign by 20-25 days due to adverse weather conditions in the country, reported the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation, Nurbek Murashev on May 23.

According to him, the planting works to be delayed due to late spring. There was a significant level of precipitations, so agrarians will have to use weather-resistant seeds.

In the current year, agrarians reduced wheat planted areas and increased the areas under technical crops - cotton seed and sugar beet.

Also, agrarians provided field works against pests. In addition, natural disasters provided damages to the planted areas.

