Some oblasts of Kazakhstan started active crop planting works
Agrarians in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan oblasts of Kazakhstan started actively developing the crop planting campaign, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 24.
As of May 23, the reporting oblasts planted spring spiked grain crops throughout the areas of nearly 5 mln ha, or 44% of the plan. The planted areas under oilseeds reached 771 thsd ha (60.4%).
As a reminder, in 2017 Kazakhstan plans to plant agricultural crops throughout almost 22 mln ha, up 344 thsd ha compared with 2016. The planted areas under spring crops will reach 18.5 mln ha.
