Harvest

Yesterday, 10:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 423

Russia planted spring grains throughout over 23 mln ha - Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 25, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the areas of 39.3 mln ha, or 74.7% of the forecast. In particular, the planted areas under spring grains totaled 23.8 mln ha (76.9%). But on the same date last year, the planted areas under spring crops totaled 40.9 mln ha, including spring grains - 25.3 mln ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

As of the reporting date, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 9.6 mln ha, or 71% of the forecast (in 2016 - 11 mln ha). Spring barley areas totaled 6.4 mln ha, or 83.1% of the forecast (in 2016 - 6.8 mln ha). Corn for grain areas totaled 2.7 mln ha, or 87.9% (in 2016 - 2.5 mln ha), and rice - 146.7 thsd ha, or 69.4% (in 2016 - 163.6 thsd ha).

Also, agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout 6.3 mln ha, or 87.5% (last year - 5.9 mln ha), spring rapeseed - 719.4 thsd ha, or 81.8% (in 2016 - 733.4 thsd ha), soybeans - 1.7 mln ha, or 73.1% (in 2016 - 1.2 mln ha), and flaxseed - 24.2 thsd ha, or 48.5%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment