Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout over 7 mln ha - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 30, Ukrainian agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 7.018 mln ha, or 97% of the forecast, a decrease of 148 thsd ha compared with the same date last year, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under early crops reached 2.316 mln ha (98% of the forecast), including spring wheat - 172 thsd ha (97%), spring barley - 1.564 mln ha (95%), oats - 198 thsd ha (96%). As of the reporting date, Ukraine already completed the planting campaign of peas, which areas reached 382 thsd ha (116%).

In addition, agrarians planted corn for grain throughout 4.395 mln ha (98%), buckwheat - 135 thsd ha (93%), and millet - 47 thsd ha (58%).

Also, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops: sunflower seed areas reached 5.415 mln ha (100%), and soybeans - 1.834 mln ha (94%).

