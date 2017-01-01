Harvest

In 2016, Russia lost 10 mln tonnes of grains due to the deficit of combines - Ministry of Agriculture

In 2016, Russia lost nearly 10 mln tonnes of grains due to the deficit of combine harvesters, declared the Director of the Department of plant growing, chemicalization and plant protection at the Ministry of Agriculture, Petr Chekmarev on May 22.

It should be noted that last year the harvest totaled 120 mln tonnes, which became a record result for several recent years. But according to the official estimations, the possible losses totaled 10 mln tonnes of grains. Also, he recalled that the Ministry forecasted the general grain harvest in 2017 at 110 mln tonnes, including 63.7 mln tonnes of wheat.

According to P.Chekmarev, Russia has grain storage capacities at 115 mln tonnes, and oilseed processing capacities at 25 mln tonnes. Therefore, the country is able to save and process the harvest volumes.

