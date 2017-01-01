Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

In 2017, Armenia to reduce the harvest of grains - FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) forecasted that in 2017 agrarians in Armenia will harvest 567 thsd tonnes of grains, a decrease of 3% compared with 2016 figures.

It is noted that the planting areas under grain crops for the harvest-2017 did not change compared with the last year figures. The level of precipitations throughout the country was quite sufficient to provide the required moisture content in the soil.

In particular, the harvest of wheat will reach 340 thsd tonnes (350 thsd tonnes), barley - 190 thsd tonnes (197 thsd tonnes).

