Crimea harvested 1.5 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

To date, the general harvest of grain crops in the Crimea reached 1.5 mln tonnes, with the harvested areas of 480 thsd ha, or 88% of the plan (544 thsd ha), reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Crimea on July 27.

The average yield of grains in the Crimea totaled 3.12 t/ha. But the indicator will change after ending of the harvesting campaign, noted the Minister of Agriculture of the Crimea, Andrei Rjumshin.

Also, he specified that the region already completed harvesting barley, and agrarians will end the harvesting works with winter and spring wheat, winter rye, pulses, peas and early oilseeds in the nearest days.

