Crimea harvested 1.5 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
To date, the general harvest of grain crops in the Crimea reached 1.5 mln tonnes, with the harvested areas of 480 thsd ha, or 88% of the plan (544 thsd ha), reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Crimea on July 27.
The average yield of grains in the Crimea totaled 3.12 t/ha. But the indicator will change after ending of the harvesting campaign, noted the Minister of Agriculture of the Crimea, Andrei Rjumshin.
Also, he specified that the region already completed harvesting barley, and agrarians will end the harvesting works with winter and spring wheat, winter rye, pulses, peas and early oilseeds in the nearest days.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: weather conditions not to significantly affect the price situation on the domestic food market - expert
July 28, 12:20
-
Russia harvested over 35 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
July 28, 10:00
-
Russia to keep wheat production at the last year level - A.Tkachev
July 26, 10:30
-
Russia: in the third week of July, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported nearly 0.5 mln tonnes of grains
July 25, 17:45
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia can lose its new grain export markets - RGU
July 25, 11:40
-
Russia harvested over 30 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
July 25, 09:50
-
In the third week of July, the Russian seaports slightly increased grain export volumes
July 24, 17:35