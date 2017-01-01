Harvest

Belarus to provide the harvesting campaign on optimum terms

In Belarus, the level of technical provision of agricultural organizations allows realizing the harvesting campaign of grains and pulses on optimum terms, declared the Head of the main department of technical progress and energy at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Stanislav Karpovich on July 27.

Agricultural organizations of Belarus harvested 242.3 thsd tonnes of grains. Agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 79 thsd ha, or 3.5% of the plan. At the same time, Vitebsk and Mogilev oblasts still did not start the harvesting works. Agricultural enterprises of Gomel oblast already harvested grains throughout 12.9% of the areas, Brest oblast - 7.28%, Grodno oblast - 1.4%, Minsk oblast - 0.12%. The mass harvesting campaign in Belarus will start in the beginning of August 2017.

