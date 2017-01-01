Harvest

Belarus started the mass harvesting campaign

Belarusian agrarians started the mass harvesting campaign of grains, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

As of July 28, agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 120.9 thsd ha, or 5.3% of the plan. In 2017, Belarus started the mass harvesting works in later dates compared with last year.

According to the announcement, traditionally southern regions of the country demonstrated the higher harvesting rates: Gomel oblast harvested grains throughout 19% of the plan, Brest oblast - 10%. Grodno and Minsk oblasts just started the harvesting campaign, and harvested grains throughout slightly more than 1% of the areas only. Mogilev and Vitebsk oblasts will start the field works in several days.

Generally, the country produced 369.6 thsd tonnes of grains, with the average yield at 3.06 t/ha. Grodno oblast demonstrated the highest yield indices - 4.41 t/ha. The average yield in Brest oblast reached 3.45 t/ha, Minsk oblast - 3.03 t/ha, Gomel oblast - 2.77 t/ha.

In Belarus, the level of technical provision of agricultural organizations allows realizing the harvesting campaign of grains and pulses on optimum terms.

