In 2017, the Crimea to harvest 1.7 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
In 2017, the general grain harvest in the Crimea will reach 1.7 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on August 1.
To date, Crimean agrarians already produced 1.6 mln tonnes of grains. It is the largest harvest results for several recent years. The Crimea will harvest 1.7 mln tonnes of grains in bunker weight, or 1.6 mln tonnes in clean weight, added the First Deputy Minister.
Also, he noted that during 2 previous years the annual harvest volumes did not exceeded 1.3 mln tonnes in clean weight.
