Legislation update

Ukraine: Cabinet of Ministers approved the extension of import duties on Russian goods

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decree on prolongation of the import duties on supplying of the goods originating in the Russian Federation. The import duty rates will be in effect until December 31, 2017, declared the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine on December 21.

The officials took such decision in response for imposition of the corresponding Russian trade bans and limitations against Ukraine. Since January 1, 2016, there is the list of Ukrainian products, which supplies fall within the import duties of the Common Customs Tariff of the Eurasian Economic Union. Also, Russia suspended the Agreement on free trade zone within the CIS in relation to Ukraine, informed the Ministry.

It is noted that the decision on extension of the import duties for Russian goods is a part of the comprehensive response to the economic aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukraine continues claiming for cancellation of the illegal restrictive measures within frames of the World Trade Organization.

