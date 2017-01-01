Legislation update

Ukraine: agrarians to receive state support at 1% of the product capacity – T.Kutovyi

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law on state support of the agricultural sector at the level of 1% of its production capacity in the following 5 years, which guarantees sustainable development for agrarians, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on December 21.

According to him, it is really a landmark decision, because previously there has not been such model in Ukraine yet. In 2017, the state support will reach 5.5 bln UAH.

It is noted that 244 people's deputies voted for the reporting law on state support of the agrarian sector at the level of 1% of the production capacities in the agricultural sector in the following 5 years.

