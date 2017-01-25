Ukraine: Government renamed two sea ports
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to rename two geographical objects in the country - SE Sea Commercial Port of Illichivsk and Specialized Sea Port Oktyabrsk. The decree #46 dd. January 25, 2017, is published on the government web-portal.
According to the document, the officials called the seaport of Illichivsk as Chernomorsk Commearicla Sea Port, and the specialized sea port of Oktyabrsk - Specialized Sea Port Olvia.
In addition, the decree made the appropriate adjustments to the all previous decrees of the Government, containing the names of the reporting geographic locations.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
USA to negotiate on the imports of Ukrainian organic wheat – T.Kutovyi
12:50
-
Allseeds Black Sea starts realizing its logistics project for oilseed meals transshipment in the Yuzhny port
11:25
-
EU plans to reduce the quotas for duty-free supplies of Ukrainian corn
10:30
-
Ukraine: restoring of irrigation - a key condition for development of agriculture – T.Kutovyi
Yesterday, 16:40
-
Want to set up business in the UAE – visit Middle East Grain Congress
Yesterday, 16:20
-
State support for Ukrainian agrarians to increase agricultural production by 10 mln tonnes per year – T.Kutovyi
Yesterday, 12:45