Legislation update

Yesterday, 11:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 491

In 2016, Ukrainian exports to the EU increased by 3.7% - EU Delegation

In 2016, the exports of Ukrainian commodities to the European Union increased by 3.7%, which demonstrated effectiveness of the free trade zone, declared the press-service of the EU Delegation in Kiev on February 22.

According to the announcement, to date the EU is the largest trading partner of Ukraine, which covered 37.1% of the Ukrainian exports in 2016 (Ukrainian exports to Russia formed 9.9% of the general exports). Taking into account the imports, in 2016 the trade turnover between Ukraine and the EU increased by 8.1%.

It is noted that the parties will reach higher growth rates during the process of implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement for 7 following years.

The Ukrainian exports will stand to gain from harmonization of the legislation and technical standards with the EU standards. Deep integration in the field of legislation on food and consumer safety, as well as the technical standards for industrial and agricultural production, will open up the EU market in more than significant way than just reduction of customs tariffs, stressed the EU Delegation.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment