In 2016, Ukrainian exports to the EU increased by 3.7% - EU Delegation
In 2016, the exports of Ukrainian commodities to the European Union increased by 3.7%, which demonstrated effectiveness of the free trade zone, declared the press-service of the EU Delegation in Kiev on February 22.
According to the announcement, to date the EU is the largest trading partner of Ukraine, which covered 37.1% of the Ukrainian exports in 2016 (Ukrainian exports to Russia formed 9.9% of the general exports). Taking into account the imports, in 2016 the trade turnover between Ukraine and the EU increased by 8.1%.
It is noted that the parties will reach higher growth rates during the process of implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement for 7 following years.
The Ukrainian exports will stand to gain from harmonization of the legislation and technical standards with the EU standards. Deep integration in the field of legislation on food and consumer safety, as well as the technical standards for industrial and agricultural production, will open up the EU market in more than significant way than just reduction of customs tariffs, stressed the EU Delegation.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine exported over 29 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 13:40
-
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported record volumes of high-oleic sunflower oil
Yesterday, 12:30
-
In January 2017, Ukraine significantly increased the exports of flaxseed
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In 2016, Ukrainian agricultural exports exceeded 15 bln USD – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
February 22, 14:00
-
In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine reduced wheat supplies on the traditional sales markets
February 22, 10:55