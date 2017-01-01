Legislation update

Source: APK-Inform

Senate of Canada completed the ratification of the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement - N.Mykolska

On May 18, the Senate of Canada completed the ratification procedure for the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA), reported the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine/ Trade Representative of Ukraine, Nataliya Mykolska on May 19.

She specified that the Governor General of Canada will have to sign the agreement, which will be the final stage before its coming into effect.

As a reminder, in early April 2017 the President of Ukraine signed a law on ratification of the CUFTA.

