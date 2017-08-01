Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement to start working since August 1
The Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) will come into effect since August 1, 2017, declared the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Andriy Shevchenko on July 27.
"On Tuesday, August 1, free trade between Ukraine and Canada officially starts: our free trade agreement will come into force," - the Ambassador said.
As a reminder, the agreement will cancel 98% of tariffs for the Ukrainian exports to Canada, and 72% of tariffs from Canada to Ukraine. In the following seven years, the duty-free exports will increase to 98%. In addition, the markets for state purchases will become mutually open.
