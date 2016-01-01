Weather condition

Ukraine: impact of weather on the agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of December 2016

In the first ten days of December 2016, various active meteorological processes determined the weather conditions in Ukraine. There were observed significant air temperature fluctuations beginning from the indicators at 1-6° below the standard, to 1-9° above it.

In most days, the winter weather scenario dominated with traditional snow covering and negative air temperatures. On December 8-9, there was a very intense inflow of warm air masses due to the influence of depression from the south-west. So, Ukraine faced a sharp rise of the average air temperature - the daily figures increased by 4-9°. The reporting warming was followed by rains, which completely thawed down snow covering throughout almost whole territory of Ukraine (except for the north-east and Chernihiv oblast). Until December 8, snow covered the whole territory, with exception of the extreme southern raions.

The average air temperature decreased by 1-3° compared with the standard rates throughout the major part of the country, but in western oblasts the index varied within the standard range, in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts - up 1-1.7° compared with the standard, and varied from + 1° in the south and west of the country, to -3-5° in the east and north-east.

In the warmest days, the maximum air temperature reached +4…9°C, but in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Odessa oblasts the maximum temperatures grew to +10…12°C.

In the coolest nights, the minimum air temperature decreased to -14…-19°C, but in Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi oblasts the minimum indices reached -10…-13°C.

In the coldest nights, the soil or snow surface temperature decreased to -20…-27°C, but in Odessa, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia oblasts - to -11…-19°C. While in the warmest days, the index grew to +3…9°C, but in Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts - to +10…12°C, and in the southern raions of Odessa oblast – +13…16°C.

Ukraine faced precipitations in the form of rain and snow for 4-8 days throughout the whole territory of the country. In most oblasts, the average ten-day level of precipitations varied within 125-233% of the standard (19-37 mm). In Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts, the precipitation level formed the standard results (11-21 mm). In Ivano-Frankivsk, Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, the average precipitation level totaled 54-77% of the standard (7-11 mm), and in Odessa oblast - 23% (3 mm).

In many raions of Lviv, Ternopil, Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts, and some raions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, the daily maximum level reached 1-2 of the ten-day standard (12-30 mm).

As of December 10, the snow cover depth at 1-10 cm was observed in Kharkiv, Zakarpattia oblasts, and some raions of Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts. In the Carpathian mountains, and some places in Kharkov oblast, the snow cover depth reached 14-33 cm.

At the end of the ten-day period, the soil freezing processes were observed in the eastern half of the country, most raions of Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv oblasts, and some raions of Odessa, Vinnytsya, Kiev, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Zakarpattia oblasts, and varied within 2-24 cm. In some fields the upper layer of snow completely thawed, but the frozen layer still remained.

Relative humidity of the air varied within the range of 67-912%.

In the first ten days of December 2016, winter crops developed in the condition of wintry lethargy.

The minimum soil temperature at the depth of tillering zone of winter crops (3 cm) varied within -1…-8°C, which is much higher compared with the critical temperatures of frost-killing of winter crops.

The weather conditions for further development of field works in December 2016 in Ukraine will be good and satisfactory.

According to data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

www.meteo.gov.ua

