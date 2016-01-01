Weather condition

Russia: impact of weather on the agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of December 2016

European part

In the first ten days of December 2016, the Northwestern, Central and Volga Federal Districts faced mainly cold weather conditions. For almost the whole reporting period, the average daily air temperature was lower by 2-6° compared with the standard. In most raions, the maximum air temperature mainly totaled -8…-3°C (on some days, in the western raions of the Northwestern District the index increased to +1…4°), but the minimum temperature reduced to -12...-6°C. In the east of the Northwestern District, north-east of the Central District, north and east of the Volga District, in the coldest nights the air temperature dropped to -20...-15°C, and in some extreme north-eastern raions - to -25° or even below. On the last 2-3 days, the air temperature background slightly increased, and some southern raions of the Central District faced thaw processes (daytime temperature rose to +1…2°C).

Almost all regions of the territory faced snowfalls. In most raions, the level of precipitations totaled 15-25 mm, but in some raions of the Volga District - 10-12 mm. In the first ten-day period, winter grain crops were under snow covering of 10-25 cm, but in some north-eastern raions of the Central District and northern raions of the Volga District the snow depth reached 35 cm or even more. The minimum soil temperature at the tillering zone depth (3 cm) usually varied within -5...-1°C. The weather conditions for wintering period were rather satisfactory. In the beginning of the reporting ten-day period, in some southern raions of the Central Black Earth Region and the Middle Volga region, snow covering almost disappeared, or its depth was less than 5 cm. The agro-meteorological conditions for wintering in such raions worsened for short time, but there was no threat of frost damage to the plants.

In the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts the weather became sharply colder in late November, and vegetation processes of winter crops almost stopped. Cold weather conditions developed throughout almost the whole territory, and the vegetation processes did not renew. On most days, the average daily air temperature was lower by 2-4° compared with the standard, and on some days in the second half of the reporting period - down 7-10°. On such days, the minimum air temperature reduced to -15...-10°C, and even lower in some raions. The daytime temperatures were mostly negative (-4...-2°C), and only on some days the index increased to +1…5°C. In the first ten-day period of December, the level of precipitations varied within 10-25 mm. In the prevailing territory of the reporting Districts, the fields with winter crops had snow covering with depth of 5-10 cm, only in some raions of the Crimea and some southern raions of Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais - less than 5 cm. The minimum soil temperature at the depth of 3 cm totaled -4...-1°C. The weather conditions for wintering of winter crops were mostly satisfactory.

In most raions of the European part of the Russian Federation, the agro-meteorological conditions will be mostly satisfactory for further wintering processes in December 2016.

Asian part

In agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District, there was observed the colder weather conditions compared with the standard level. The average daily air temperatures decreased by 4-6° compared with the standard, and on some days - down 7-9°. Only on December 6-7, the air temperatures became warmer compared with the standard - up 1-5°. The minimum air temperatures mainly varied within the range of -20…-15°C, only on some days in the beginning and end of the first ten-day period of December, the index lowered to -30...-25°C. On the coldest days, winter grain crops were under snow covering, which depth varied within 25-35 cm or more in the north of the territory, and 15-20 cm in the remaining raions of the territory - and there was no significant threat of frost killing for the plants. In the south of Chelyabinsk oblast, the snow cover depth was rather small (mostly within 4-8 cm), but the temperature fall was short-lived, and winter crops developed without the threat of frost damage.

In most agricultural raions of Western Siberia, the weather conditions were warmer than usual. The average daily air temperature exceeded the standard by 4-6°, and on some days - up 7-10°. In the middle of the ten-day period, in some southern raions there were observed weak thaw processes (daytime temperature increased to +1…2°C). Only several days in the beginning of December were really cold. The average daily air temperature lowered by 4-9° compared with the standard, while the minimum temperature dropped to -30...-25°C. Winter grain crops were under snow covering, which depth totaled 15-20 cm in the southwest of the territory, 25-35 cm and more in other raions. Wintering processes of plants developed quite successfully.

In most agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District and Western Siberia, the agro-meteorological conditions for wintering of grain crops will be mostly satisfactory.

