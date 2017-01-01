Weather condition

Russia: weather impact on agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of February 2017

European part

In the beginning of the first ten days of February 2017, the Northwestern, Central and Volga Federal Districts faced somewhat warmer weather conditions compared with the standard, and the average air temperature exceeded the standard level by 2-4°. In western raions of the Northwestern and Central Districts, the maximum air temperature mainly increased to -3...-1°C, but in most part of the European territory - to -12...-7°C. In several days, background air temperatures somewhat dropped. On the coldest days, on February 6-8, the minimum air temperature lowered to -25...-18°C (in some northeastern raions - -35...-30°C). The average daily temperature reduced by 4-7° compared with the standard, and in the Central Black Earth Region and the Middle Volga region the index reduced by 9-12° compared with the standard. In most raions, there was little precipitation (less than 10 mm), only in the southern half of the territory the precipitation level reached 12-15 mm for a ten-day period, and in some southern raions of the Volga District - 20 mm. During 10-day period, winter grain crops were under snow covering with the depth of 25-45 cm, but in some north-eastern raions of the Central District, northern raions of the Volga District and Vologda oblast its depth reached 50-60 cm and even more. The minimum soil temperature at the tillering zone depth (3 cm) usually varied within -5...-1 The weather conditions for overwintering of crops were quite satisfactory. Only in some raions in the north of the Central District and Vologda oblast, where the soil remains sparsely frost-bound, and the minimum soil temperature at the depth of 3 cm totaled almost 0°C, there were conditions for damaging to winter crops due to rotting processes.

In the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts, the weather conditions were unstable. On February 1-2 and at the end of ten-day period, the weather became much colder compared with the standard level, and the average daily air temperature lowered by 4-8°. In most raions, the minimum air temperature decreased to -17...-10°C (in some raions of Astrakhan and Volgograd oblasts, and Kalmykia - to -25...-20°C). In the period of February 4-6, in most raions there were warm weather conditions, and the average air temperature exceeded the standard by 4-8°. The maximum air temperature increased to +8...10°C, and in northern raions of the Southern District - to +1...2°C. Precipitations developed in the form of rain, snow and sleet. The capacity of precipitations totaled mainly 10-20 mm, but in some raions of Rostov oblast, Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais - 25 mm and more. In northern raions of the Southern District, winter grain crops were under snow cover with the depth of 5-20 cm for the whole month. But in southern raions, snow covering with the depth of 5-10 cm started melting, and reached the depth of 1-3 cm by the end of the reporting period. The minimum soil temperature at the tillering zone depth (3 cm) mainly totaled -5...-1°C. The weather conditions for overwintering of crops were satisfactory. There were no extremely low temperatures, which are dangerous for winter plants.

In most raions of the European part of the Russian Federation, in February 2017 the agro-meteorological conditions for further overwintering of grain crops will be mostly satisfactory.

Asian part

In the beginning of the first ten days of February 2017, most agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District faced much warmer weather conditions than usual. The average daily air temperature was close to the standard or exceeded the index by 2-3°. Since February 4-6, in most raions of the District the weather conditions became colder, and such trend developed until the end of the reporting ten-day period. And during the last 3-4 days of the period, the average daily air temperature reduced by 6-12° below the standard, and the minimum temperature in northern raions decreased to -39...34°C, and in southern raions - to -30...-26°C. Winter grain crops were under snow covering, which depth varied within 30-40 cm in the south of the territory, but in other raions - 50-60 cm or more, and there was no threat of frost killing for the plants. The minimum soil temperature at the depth of tillering zone of winter crops (3 cm) usually varied within -6...-4°C.

In most raions of Western Siberia, the weather conditions were warmer than usual. The average air temperature exceeded the standard by 5-10°, while at the end of the reporting ten-day period daytime temperatures rose to -3...-1°C. The minimum air temperatures mainly dropped to -19...-13°C. In Omsk oblast, where the average daily temperature on most days was close to the standard, the minimum temperatures lowered to -25...-20°C in the south of the oblast, and to -35...-30°C in the north. In most territory of Western Siberia, winter grain crops were under snow covering, which depth mainly totaled 30-40 cm in the southwest, and 50-60 cm in the remaining raions. The minimum soil temperature at the depth of 3 cm mainly varied within -5…-1°C, and -8...-6°C in some raions. The weather conditions for overwintering of crops in Western Siberia and the Ural Federal District were rather favorable.

In February, in most agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District and Western Siberia, the agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of grain crops will be mostly satisfactory.

According to the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia

http://meteoinfo.ru

