Ukraine: weather impact on agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of March 2017

In the first ten days of March 2017, Ukraine faced high temperature indices as for the beginning of spring. Only in 1995, 2002 and 2016, there were observed the similar air temperatures in early March. Significant precipitations fell only in western oblasts, and neighboring northern and central oblasts.

Duration of sunshine to the soil surface varied within 34-75 hours, which met the standard, and exceeded the standard level by 10-38 hours in some raions.

In eastern and north-eastern oblasts the average air temperatures varied within the average range of +4…5°C, and in southern and western oblasts - +6…8°C, up 5-9° compared with the standard level. In western oblasts of the country, the average temperature indices varied within the standard rates, or exceeded them by 1-1.7°C, which broke a record for the first ten days of March in the period of 1961-2016.

In the coolest nights, the minimum air temperatures decreased to -1…-5°C.

In the warmest days, the maximum air temperatures reached +13…17°C, but in Kherson, Odessa, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Volyn, Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts the maximum temperatures grew to +18…20°C.

In the coldest nights, the soil or snow surface temperature decreased to -3…-7°C, but in daytime it heated to +20…25°C.

For 1-6 days, Ukraine faced precipitations in the form of rains in western oblasts, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kiev, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy and Odessa oblasts. The general rate of precipitations varied within 64-120% of the ten-day standard, and in Zhytomyr, Volyn and Zakarpattia oblasts – 127-177% of the standard (7-23 mm). And in the remaining oblasts there were no precipitations, or they did not exceed 1-3 mm (8-33% of the standard).

The daily maximum of precipitations in some raions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Zakarpattia oblasts reached 11-23 mm (1-2 standards).

Relative humidity of the air in the country varied within the range of 66-85%.

At the end of ten-day period, the frost was out of ground throughout most territory of Ukraine. Only in some raions of Luhansk, Cherkasy, Kiev, Poltava and Sumy oblasts, the soil was frozen at the depth of 5-58 cm.

During 1-3 days, there was observed some strengthening of wind velocity throughout the territory of most oblasts of Ukraine to 15-21 m/s.

There were no unfavorable weather phenomena for crop planted areas during the reporting period.

As of March 10, winter crops in most territory of the country restored its vegetation processes, in 1-3 weeks earlier compared with the average multi-year terms. Until the end of the reporting period, there was no observed any active growing processes. According to experts, 32% of the crops which restored vegetation were in the tillering stage, 5% - nodal root formation, 35% - third leaf stage, 27% - sprouting stage, and 1% - grain germination stage.

The weather conditions for further winter crops development in March 2017 in Ukraine will be quite favorable.

Some raions of southern oblasts started planting spring barley and peas.

According to data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

