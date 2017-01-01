Weather condition

Russia: weather impact on agricultural crops condition in the first ten days of March 2017

European part

In the first ten days of March 2017, the Northwestern, Central and Volga Federal Districts faced somewhat warmer weather conditions compared with the standard. The average daily air temperatures exceeded the standard level by 4-8°C, and on certain days - up 9-10°C. At the end of ten-day period, in most part of the Central District, in the western half of the Northwestern District, and in western raions of the Volga District the maximum air temperatures grew to +4...7°C, and in south-western raions of the Central District - +10...12°C. Only in the northeast of the European territory of Russia, the air temperatures were somewhat lower, and in the daytime the air temperatures mainly heated to 0...+2°C. In most raions, the minimum air temperatures dropped to -6...-1°C (in the north-east of the territory the indices reduced to -16...-12°C). Precipitations developed in the form of rain, snow and sleet. In most raions of the southern half of the territory, there were few precipitations (less than 10 mm), in the northern half the level reached 12-15 mm, but some in raions in the northeast of the Volga District and southwestern Northwest District - 25-30 mm.

Under the influence of warm weather conditions, snow covering on the fields started melting and condensing. By the end of ten-day period, in the extreme western, south-western and southern raions of the Central District and in the extreme south-western raions of the Volga and Northwestern District there was no snow covering on the fields. There was thawing processes and heating of the soil in the reporting raions. In other raions, winter crops were still under snow cover with the depth within 5-40 cm, in some northeastern raions of the Central District, northern raions of the Volga District and Vologda oblast - 50-60 cm and more. The minimum soil temperature at the tillering zone depth (3 cm) of winter crops mainly varied within -3...-1°C. Weather conditions for ending of the wintering period were satisfactory. Only in some raions in the north of the Volga and Central Districts and in Vologda oblast, where the soil still was somewhat frozen, and the minimum soil temperature at the depth of 3 cm was close to 0°, there were weather conditions for damaging to winter crops due to rotting processes.

In the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts, there were very warm weather conditions. The average daily air temperatures exceeded the standard by 3-8°C, and on some days – up 10-11°C. In most raions, the maximum temperatures increased to +10...14°C, and in southern raions of Krasnodar, Stavropol Krais, the Crimea and some republics of the North Caucasus - to +18...20°C. The minimum air temperatures lowered to -2...1°C. In the reporting ten-day period, there was little precipitation (less than 10 mm), in some raions of republics of the North Caucasus the indices varied within 12-15 mm. In early March, in northern raions of Rostov and Volgograd oblasts there was observed small snow covering, but at the end of ten-day period the fields were completely freed from snow, due to thawing and heating of the soil. In southern raions of the Southern and North Caucasian Districts, where the soil completely thawed after the winter, winter grains started vegetation processes. Several agricultural enterprises started early spring fertilizing of winter crops, and even planting of early cold-season crops.

In most raions of the European part of the Russian Federation, in March 2017 the agro-meteorological conditions for further development of winter grains will be mostly satisfactory. But in the northern half of the Southern District and in some southern and southwestern raions of the Central District, there will be a weak vegetation of winter crops in the daytime.

Asian part

During the first ten days of March 2017, agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District and Western Siberia faced much warmer weather conditions than usual. On most days, the average daily air temperatures in the Ural District and Western Siberia exceeded the standard level by nearly 6-9°C, on some days - up 10-13°C. In the second half of the reporting period, the average air temperatures varied within the standard rates, or increased the indices by 1-3°C. There were observed thawing processes almost everywhere. The maximum air temperatures grew to +1...3°C, and in some raions of the territory - +4...7°C. On certain days (mainly in the second half of ten-day period), the minimum air temperatures decreased to -19...-15°C.

In terms of rather warm weather conditions, snow covering in the fields with winter crops started melting and condensing. During the cooling period, winter crops were under snow cover, which depth mainly totaled 25-35 cm in the south of the Ural District and in the southwest of Western Siberia, and 40-60 cm - in the remaining raions of the territory. Therefore, the observed reduction of air temperatures was not dangerous for plants at all. The minimum soil temperature at the tillering zone depth (3 cm) mainly totaled -4...-1°C. The weather conditions for overwintering of crops were satisfactory.

In March 2017, in most agricultural raions of the Ural Federal District and Western Siberia the agro-meteorological conditions for overwintering of grain crops will be mostly satisfactory.

