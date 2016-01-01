Russia: in 2016, Krasnoyarsk Krai increased the supply of rapeseed to China
Since the beginning of 2016, Krasnoyarsk Krai exported 10.575 thsd tonnes of rapeseed to China, and 3.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed to Mongolia, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on December 21.
According to the department, Krasnoyarsk Krai started exporting rapeseed to China since 2014, and in 2016 its volumes significantly increased.
So, if during 11 months of 2014 the region exported 1.3 thsd tonnes of the oilseed to China, then in the same period of 2016 - 9.6 thsd tonnes, stressed Rosselkhoznadzor.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in the third week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports shipped over 0.4 mln tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 09:50
-
Russia reduced the exports of flour
December 21, 17:20
-
In January-October, Russia exported over 26.5 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
December 21, 17:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture completed purchasing of grains to the intervention fund
December 21, 15:10
-
In November, Russia exported record volumes of sunflower seed
December 21, 12:20
-
In January-November, Russia increased agricultural production - Rosstat
December 20, 09:40