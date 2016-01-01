Agrinews

Russia: in 2016, Krasnoyarsk Krai increased the supply of rapeseed to China

Since the beginning of 2016, Krasnoyarsk Krai exported 10.575 thsd tonnes of rapeseed to China, and 3.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed to Mongolia, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on December 21.

According to the department, Krasnoyarsk Krai started exporting rapeseed to China since 2014, and in 2016 its volumes significantly increased.

So, if during 11 months of 2014 the region exported 1.3 thsd tonnes of the oilseed to China, then in the same period of 2016 - 9.6 thsd tonnes, stressed Rosselkhoznadzor.

