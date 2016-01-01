Kazakhstan exports the major volumes of produced flaxseed oil – expert
To date, Kazakhstan exports the major volumes of domestically produced flaxseed oil, declared the Chairman of the Board at Atameken-Agro JSC, Arthur Akhmetov to APK-Inform journalists.
So, according to the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the State Revenue Committee at the Ministry of Finance, in January-August of 2016 the country supplied the major volumes of produced flaxseed oil (370.1 thsd tonnes) to China, he said.
According to the expert, the high demand for flaxseed oil from China, as well as rather favorable geographic location, stimulate Kazakh producers to export significant volumes of the reporting product.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Kazakhstan: during 11 months, agricultural production volumes totaled 3.4 tln KZT
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Kazakhstan exported 7.9 mln tonnes of grains
December 20, 14:05
-
Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled 16.6 mln tonnes
December 20, 10:40
-
Kazakhstan: production of flaxseed oil reached a historical record
December 19, 14:00
-
Kazakhstan: in January-November, JSC Ak Biday Terminal increased grain shipments
December 14, 17:40
-
Kazakhstan: grain export prices increased
December 14, 12:10