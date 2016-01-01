Agrinews

Kazakhstan exports the major volumes of produced flaxseed oil – expert

To date, Kazakhstan exports the major volumes of domestically produced flaxseed oil, declared the Chairman of the Board at Atameken-Agro JSC, Arthur Akhmetov to APK-Inform journalists.

So, according to the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the State Revenue Committee at the Ministry of Finance, in January-August of 2016 the country supplied the major volumes of produced flaxseed oil (370.1 thsd tonnes) to China, he said.

According to the expert, the high demand for flaxseed oil from China, as well as rather favorable geographic location, stimulate Kazakh producers to export significant volumes of the reporting product.

