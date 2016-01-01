Kazakhstan: during 11 months, agricultural production volumes totaled 3.4 tln KZT
In January-November period of the current year, in Kazakhstan the general volumes of agricultural production totaled 3.4 tln KZT, and the quantity index number increased by 4.5% compared with the same period last year, declared the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aituganov on December 20.
According to him, in the reporting period the investments in agriculture increased by 48%, to 228 bln KZT.
In particular, the general grain harvest totaled 23.7 mln tonnes in bunker weight, up 3.9 mln tonnes compared with 2015. The average yield totaled 1.54 t/ha.
The livestock industry showed an increase of the animals livestock by nearly 1.3%, meat production - up 3.5%, milk production - up 3.1%.
