In October-December, Ukraine expanded the range of exported commodities to the EU

In October-December of 2016, Ukraine expanded the range of commodities exported to the European Union market, in particular Ukraine realized the delivery of one of corn varieties for the first time, declared the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) on December 15.

During 2 recent months, Ukraine started exporting several new product groups, which previously were absent in commercial relations between Ukraine and the EU. Also, in December Ukraine supplied sugar corn to the EU for the first time. According to the European Commission, on December 5, Ukraine exported 11.8 tonnes of the grain within the quota limits, which general volume totals 1.5 thsd tonnes.

Also, in December Ukrainian exporters shipped 7.1 thsd tonnes of wheat bran to the EU (the quota totals 17 thsd tonnes), and 5.6 thsd tonnes of goods from the group "other sugar products" ( the quota totals 10 thsd tonnes).

