In January-November, Ukraine decreased flour production – State Statistics Service

In January-November period of 2016, Ukrainian flour milling enterprises produced 1.75 mln tonnes of flour, a decrease of 5.1% compared with the same period last year, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the production volumes in November 2016 totaled 176 thsd tonnes, down 2.6% compared with October 2016, and down 6.4% compared with November 2015.

In January-November of 2016, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 3.84 mln tonnes, up 17.1% compared with the same period in 2015.

In particular, in November 2016 the production volumes of crude sunflower oil reached 529 thsd tonnes, up 2.6% compared with October 2016, and up 40.5% compared with November 2015.

