Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of December 22, Ukraine exported 21.2 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, referring to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, wheat exports totaled 10.9 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.2 mln tonnes, and corn – nearly 6 mln tonnes. Also, flour export volumes reached 167 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 166.4 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY
14:45
-
In January-November, Ukraine decreased flour production – State Statistics Service
09:55
-
In October-December, Ukraine expanded the range of exported commodities to the EU
Yesterday, 17:40
-
Russia reduced the planted areas of camelina seed
Yesterday, 13:05
-
In November, Ukraine exported record volumes of sunflower seed
December 21, 16:30
-
Ukraine: selling prices of agricultural products increased - State Statistics Service
December 21, 16:00