Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of December 22, Ukraine exported 21.2 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, referring to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, wheat exports totaled 10.9 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.2 mln tonnes, and corn – nearly 6 mln tonnes. Also, flour export volumes reached 167 thsd tonnes, including wheat flour – 166.4 thsd tonnes.

