Ukraine: Ministry of Agrarian Policy increased the forecast of grain exports in 2016/17 MY
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine increased the forecast of grain exports from the country in 2016/2017 MY by more than 1.3 mln tonnes - to 41.557 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy, Taras Kutovyi on December 23.
In particular, the forecast of corn exports increased from 17.191 mln tonnes to 18.5 mln tonnes, said the Minister.
As a reminder, the previous estimation of Ukrainian grain exports in the season-2016/17 by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy totaled 40.428 mln tonnes.
