Ukraine: as of December 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 28 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service

As of December 1, 2016, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine, stored 28.428 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, a decrease of 2.411 mln tonnes compared with the same date in 2015, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the carry-over stocks of wheat reached 10.124 mln tonnes, corn for grain – 14.593 mln tonnes, barley – 2.379 mln tonnes, rye – 154 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed – 7.608 mln tonnes (up 745 thsd tonnes compared with the last year index).

According to the announcement, directly agrarian companies stored 16.35 mln tonnes of grains. Also, grain storage and processing enterprises stored 12.077 mln tonnes of grains.

