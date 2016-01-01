Agrinews

Kazakhstan: Food Contract Corporation increased the purchasing prices for grains and oilseeds

In November-December period of 2016, NC Food Contract Corporation JSC increased the purchasing prices for wheat and barley by 21 and 42% respectively, and the prices for sunflower seed, flaxseed and rapeseed - up nearly 6% each, declared the press-service of the company on December 21.

It is noted that the company took such measures in order to avoid the fall in prices and support Kazakh agrarians in November 2016.

As a reminder, in October 2016 Food Contract Corporation announced about purchasing of sunflower seed, flaxseed, rapeseed and soybeans for the first time. In November, the purchasing prices for the oilseeds, except soybeans, also slightly increased (by nearly 6%).

Generally, Food Contract Corporation has been and will continue to be as a price benchmark for domestic grain market players every year. The measures taken by the Corporation on timely adjustment of the purchasing prices assisted for fixing of grain and oilseed crop prices.

