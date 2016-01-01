Russia: in 2016, the growth of domestic agricultural production to reach 4% - V.Putin
In 2016, the growth of agricultural production in Russia will total at least 4%, declared the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin on December 23.
According to him, the agricultural industry demonstrates rather serious growth indices. Last year, the index totaled 2.6%, and the previous forecast for the current year reached 3.2% only. But to date, the officials improved the index to 4.1%, and the general annual level will not be less than 4%.
Also, the President stressed a positive impact of the growth of agricultural production at the macroeconomic Russian indicators as a whole, and reduction of the growth rates of consumer prices in particular.
Last year, the inflation rates were rather high, due to import substitution measures in the agricultural industry. So, the market faced some disproportions, and the domestic production failed to cover all factors. But in 2016, agriculture demonstrated very good dynamics, and the inflation rates will reduce, said V.Putin.
