In November, Kazakhstan exported record volumes of oilseeds
According to the Customs Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, in November 2016 the general export volumes of oilseed crops from the country totaled 99.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of 27% compared with the same month last year, which became the highest monthly figure for the country.
Kazakhstan increased its exports due to the growth of the shipment volumes of sunflower seed and flaxseed, which in November totaled 30 thsd tonnes (up 9% compared with November 2015), and 53.9 thsd tonnes (up 19%) respectively, and broke a record for 10 recent seasons.
During the first three months of 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan exported 178.6 thsd tonnes of oilseeds, up 18% compared with the same period last season.
