Agrinews

Yesterday, 12:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 290

In 2016/17 MY, Ukrainian wheat market is developing according to the last season scenario – expert

To date, the Ukrainian wheat market is developing in accordance with the last year scenario. At the same time, there are no serious fears for the future harvest in Ukraine, as it was last year, declared the expert of the trading department at State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine PJSC, Tatiana Moroz.

According to her, in the coming year winter grains will not demonstrate high yield results, and the harvest will not be lower compared with the average annual one. Therefore, the situation with winter crops in Ukraine is not critical at all.

As for the exports of Ukrainian wheat, T.Moroz noted that by the end of 2016 Ukraine will ship nearly 11 mln tonnes of the grain, and the general forecasted volumes for 2016/17 MY total 16-16.5 mln tonnes. Also, not very high demand of importers is one of the major problematic issues for Ukrainian wheat.

At the same time, in Russia the wheat exports already reached nearly 13.7 mln tonnes from 30 mln tonnes of the potential seasonal volume, in the EU-28 - 11.3 mln tonnes from 25 mln tonnes, the USA - 12.5 mln tonnes. Thus, to date there is no any deficit of wheat supply on the global market, the expert added.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment