Russia: in January-November NCSP Group reduced grain shipment for exports
During eleven months of 2016, the grain shipment volumes for exports by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 5.743 mln tonnes, a decrease of 2.3% compared with the same period last year, declared the press-service of the company on December 27.
According to the announcement, in November the company increased grain shipment by 18.3% compared with October 2016, to 919 thsd tonnes.
Also, in January-November of 2016 the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 24.7% - to 793 thsd tonnes, and vegetable oils – down 18.1%, to 153 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two of the largest Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
