In 2016, agricultural products turnover between Ukraine and Egypt reached 1 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In January-October period of 2016, commodities turnover in the agrarian sphere between Ukraine and Egypt reached 1 bln UAH, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva at a meeting of the Egypt-Ukraine Business Council with the participation of the Ambassador of Egypt to Ukraine, Hossam Eldeen M. Aly on December 20.

According to her, grains and oilseeds became the main products of Ukrainian exports to the Egyptian market. The African country is the main "gateway" for Ukrainian goods to other Middle East and North Africa markets. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is interested not only in diversification of the commodity structure of exports to Egypt, but also in growing of the imports of high-quality products from Egypt.

In turn, Hossam Eldeen M. Aly assured that the Egyptian party is interested in development of trade relations between Ukraine and Egypt. Also, he noted that investing in the Ukrainian agricultural production, joint research projects, development of cooperation at the government level and joint trade missions, are the main directions for effective cooperation.

